Animal shelter gets new X-ray machine

The Douglas County Animal Shelter recently got a new X-ray machine that officials say will save the county money and increase the quality of care at the facility.
The X-ray machine was purchased with $40,000 donated in February by longtime local attorney and former Douglas County DA Frank C. Winn, executor of the Winn 3 Charitable Trust, established in memory of Mary Peace Winn, Frank M. Winn and Judge Dan P. Winn.
The machine allows staff at the shelter to take digital images of animals in medical need — such as those that come into the shelter with suspected broken bones — without having to transport the animals to a veterinarian or other facility for specialized care, according to Director of Animal Services Frances McMillan.
Before the county received the X-ray machine, the cost to have X-rays and an exam for a sick animal offsite would have been approximately $250, McMillan said.
“Annually, we would be spending an average of about $20,000 plus on outside veterinary care,” McMillan said. “Now that we have our X-ray machine here, it has completed our medical department. We have already seen the cost savings and increase in quality of care pay off.”
Kennel Manager Vanessa Francikowski added: “We are one of the very few shelters that have a standalone medical suite now and we look forward to continuing to set the bar even higher for those in the animal services community.”
The state-of-the-art animal shelter on Mack Road next to Deer Lick Park opened in May of 2017 and replaced an outdated shelter built in the 1980s near the county landfill.
The new shelter was built with a medical examination room to provide care for the animals and a surgical suite equipped to provide spay and neutering for shelter animals before they leave the shelter.
The 19,000-square-foot building cost $4.5 million and was built without the county incurring any debt.
Rick Martin, spokesman for the county, said the financial relief the new machine is providing Douglas County taxpayers is a welcome sign.
“At a time where municipalities all over the nation are facing financial hardships, the Douglas County government truly welcomes community support in reducing the financial burden on the citizens of Douglas County,” Martin said.
