Animal shelter looking for people to adopt dogs, cats

Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Windy with heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.