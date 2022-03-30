Animal shelter looking for people to adopt dogs, cats

If you are thinking about getting a pet, now is a good time to give a dog or cat a ‘furever’ home.
Douglas County Animal Services is facing an overcrowding crisis with an abundance of cats and dogs needing new homes.
Director Vanessa Francikowski said the county’s shelter is like many others nationwide that is in need of more people to adopt animals.
She said the problem has been caused by the pandemic.
“It is a nationwide crisis for shelters,” Francikowski said. “We saw a lot of people adopt the animals during the pandemic, and now many are returning the pets. Puppy season started last season and it hasn’t stopped.”
Last week, the shelter took in 53 animals in a seven-day span.
The shelter currently has 178 animals including 137 dogs and 39 cats in its care.
Francikowski said since they first went public with the crisis, about 12 owners have come forth to reclaim their animals.
She said they are normally flooded with cats, but now have an overabundance of dogs.
Francikowski said overcrowding at the facility is becoming a problem.
The facility is equipped to handle about 100 dogs daily.
“We need adoptions to free up space in the shelter,” Francikowski said.
Francikowski said they have seen an uptick in cruelty cases over the last two years.
She said there are currently about 17 dogs in their care that have a cruelty case pending, which could take from six months to a year to resolve before they can be put up for adoption.
This weekend, the shelter will extend its operating hours. The shelter will be open to the public from 1-6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. This is in addition to the normal operating hours of 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Adult dog and cat adoption fees will be waived. Also reclaim fees will be waived.
Most of the animals have full vaccination minus the rabies shot.
The shelter also needs fosters and volunteers.
The shelter is located at 2171 Mack Road in Douglasville next to Deer Lick Park. Call Animal Services at 770-942-5961 for more information.
