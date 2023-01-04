The Douglas County Animal Shelter is expected to reopen to the public Friday after damage from unusually cold temperatures forced its closure.
The shelter has been dealing with water damage and power outages since Christmas Eve, Animal Services Director Vanessa Francikowski said.
The Deer Lick Park gym has been used as a temporary housing setup for animals.
Francikowski said due to the limited space, they will continue to work with rescue groups, fosters, and adopters, to find homes for as many animals as possible.
She said repairs to affected areas will be ongoing as they work with vendors to get areas fixed.
During Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Francikowski estimated that it would take about $100,000 to cover the repairs. She said the damages are covered under the facility’s insurance policy.
Along with staff, many volunteers helped with feeding and walking the animals.
“The staff and I want to thank the community for their outpouring of support,” Francikowski said. “We have never faced a catastrophe of this magnitude in the history of animal services. To see the public come in daily to walk dogs, drop off donations and even bring food for the staff meant more to us than words can say.
“In speaking to citizens who came in to assist, they appreciated all that we do for the community regularly. They saw our needs and came in ready to help.”
No time frame was given for when overall repairs would be finished.
Francikowski said there is ample bedding, toys, and other supplies.
“Of course, donations of toys for our dogs are always welcome,” Francikowski said. “The most significant resource was our volunteers, who stepped up to help with walking dogs at the park.”
