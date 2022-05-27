An additional arrest has been made while investigating the murder of a Villa Rica grandmother.
Carroll County authorities said that Deborah Kayleigh Freeman, 26, of Winston, was arrested and charged with felony tampering with evidence when she allegedly attempted to clean up the crime scene by mopping up the blood on the floor next to the body of the victim, 70-year-old Clovis Pruitt.
Dakota Greenwood, 31, of Villa Rica, who is the victim’s grandson, was arrested May 22 for murder after he confessed to Carroll County deputies that he was responsible for shooting and killing his grandmother, according to a CCSO press release.
Carroll County deputies responded to a 911 call on May 22 in reference to a deceased, elderly female in the 400 block of Askin Creek Road in Villa Rica.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined the woman, Pruitt, was deceased as a result of a possible gunshot wound, according to the release.
The case is still under investigation and more charges could occur.
