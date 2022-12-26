Georgia Moms

Toni Ivey holds her 1-year-old baby, Finn, at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville, Ga. Ivey was admitted to the hospital with high-blood pressure and a risk of cardiac complications at two weeks postpartum.

 Sofi Gratas/GPB News

Pregnancy-related deaths are going up in the United States, and most of them are preventable. Doctors say that’s because new moms aren’t prioritized after pregnancy, which allows cardiac complications, the leading cause of death for new moms in Georgia, to go undetected.

But more and more, simple, virtual tools are offering a solution.

