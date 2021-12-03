One of the early strip malls built in Douglasville a few years after Interstate 20 came through the county has been sold.
ALTO Real Estate Funds purchased Arbor Square for $18.4 million from Connolly and Coro Realty, Rebusiness Online reported earlier this week.
The 127,195-square-foot shopping center at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard was developed by Connolly in 1977. It was fully renovated in 2018 and was 97% occupied at the time of the sale with tenants including Burlington, HomeGoods, Sketchers, Starbucks, Five Guys and Del Taco, Rebusiness reported.
Connolly is an Atlanta-based real estate developer and investor with more than 40 retail, office and mixed-use projects in the Southeast valued at nearly $500 million, according to Rebusiness. ALTO has offices in Dallas and Denver.
Longtime Douglas County residents will remember the shopping center as the home of Kmart and the Big Star grocery store.
Kmart closed in 2012 after 35 years in Douglasville. Connolly put $25 million into renovating the shopping center three years ago. The renovation included new exterior and interiors, repaving the parking lot, and landscaping islands. The old Chevron gas station on the site was demolished and a new outparcel with Starbucks and Five Guys has been developed in the past year.
“You can see that it’s definitely a brand-new shopping center in almost every respect,” Connolly Investment and Development Chief Executive Officer J.R. Connolly told the Sentinel in 2018. “New parking lot, new sight lighting, new landscaping, new stores, new facade. There’s not much of the old that remains.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.