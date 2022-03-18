ARC chief praises county for collaboration among leaders

Outgoing Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director Doug Hooker said networking and collaboration among county and business leaders will help address future issues.
Hooker, speaking at a Douglas County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, said the county is the “perfect example” of good collaboration among leaders.
“Douglas County has some good civic networking,” Hooker said. “You have the school superintendent, business leaders and government leaders trying to address the issues. They know each other and they try to interact with each other.”
Hooker will retire from his position at ARC at the end of the month.
He acknowledged that there are still many issues facing the Atlanta metro area, but said the collaboration among leaders is making a difference.
“You have to have the networking to address the challenges and work more effectively together,” Hooker said.
Hooker said that Douglas County is much stronger because of the connections.
“There are more communities that wish they had this type of collaboration,” he said.
Hooker said that the metro Atlanta area has built itself up while fighting through a lot of adversity.
He said competing cities like Dallas, Nashville, Austin, Charlotte and Birmingham used to “beat Atlanta up” on several issues.
He gave examples including the Atlanta Public School System cheating scandal, Clayton County Schools accreditation issues, regional transportation issues and the state’s fight with Florida over water.
“We took a hit over those issues, but Atlanta has come back stronger,” Hooker said. “Atlanta is now the destination place most businesses want to relocate to now. We learned how to address those issues.”
Douglas County has had several businesses locate to the area in recent years including data centers and manufacturing warehouses.
“Douglas County is an attractive place to live and work,” Hooker said.
