Areh named VP of operations at Douglas County Chamber

By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
The Douglas County Chamber announced Friday that Julia Areh has been named the Chamber’s Vice President of Operations.
Areh began work on March 29, according to a release from the Chamber.
Areh brings a progressive and mission driven mindset with over a decade of combined experience in operations management, diversity advocacy, program development, and community engagement to the Chamber.
She has a demonstrated history of championing access, equity, and inclusion including several speaking engagements focused on matters such as women’s rights, consent, privilege, LGBTQIA+, mental health, race relations and religious freedom, according to the release.
Areh is an award-winning transformational leader who has managed and collaborated with diverse teams in various industries. She has been recognized by numerous organizations for her forward-thinking leadership and her commitment to a standard of excellence.
“The Chamber is excited to have Julia officially in place as the Vice President of Operations,” said Douglas County Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray. “Our members are gaining a true asset in Julia and the unique strengths she brings to the organization. We look forward to an exciting future as she supports the Chamber and our business community as we continue to grow and prosper.”
Areh said “I am thrilled to join the Douglas County Chamber team. I truly look forward to contributing to the advancement of the Douglas County business community and to Douglas County at-large, a community I have called my home for over 10 years.”
Areh will assist Ray in managing and implementing organizational strategic initiatives as well as oversee the day-to-day operations of the Chamber.
Additionally, Areh will support the shared services of the Douglas County Chamber and Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, the Chamber’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and Douglas County Chamber Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.