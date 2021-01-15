A Michigan man has been arrested in connection to a jewelry store robbery at Arbor Place that started with a threat called into a local high school as a diversion.
Dwan Darris Harris, 25, was arrested in Kentucky and charged with robbery and party to a crime, according to an arrest warrant.
Robbers smashed jewelry cases at Ice Jewelers at Arbor Place Mall on Nov. 20, 2019, minutes after what police at the time called an “anonymous generic threat” was called into Douglas County High located about two miles from the mall.
According to an arrest warrant, there was $240,000 worth jewelry stolen that included Rolex watches and diamond jewelry from the mall kiosk store.
Douglasville Police Major J.R. Davidson confirmed Thursday that there is a connection between the two events. He said more arrests will be forthcoming.
“It will take some more time,” Davidson said. “We can’t say much on the case because we are still pursuing leads.”
Davidson said no other suspects are currently in custody.
Harris is being held without bond.
At about 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2019, Douglasville police responded to a threat at Douglas County High threat, according to police at the time.
The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown, school systems officials confirmed at the time.
A security sweep of the entire school and the parking lots and found no evidence of any threats.
Davidson said at the time the mall store was a victim of a strong armed robbery.
At the time of the robbery, Arbor Station Elementary and Bright Star Elementary were placed on soft lockdowns.
