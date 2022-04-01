A suspect has been arrested in the March 17 armed robbery of Marco’s Pizza on Chapel Hill Road.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest in a social media post last Friday.
Capt. Trent Wilson told the Sentinel this week the sheriff’s office is not releasing the suspect’s name or other information, citing the active investigation.
In a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) released prior to the arrest, the sheriff's office said the suspect went into Marco’s around 9:20 p.m. on March 17 and demanded money at gunpoint.
No employees were injured during the robbery, DCSO said in the BOLO.
