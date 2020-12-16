In an effort to continue to keep the Douglas County jail coronavirus-free, sheriff’s deputies and Douglasville police officers are issuing more citations and making less arrests as the virus continues to surge.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Elmer Horn said each case is evaluated on an individual basis by a supervisor.
Horn said the jail has been virus free, and cutting down on the number of arrests has helped for non-violent crimes.
“We are trying to do our part in keeping it (virus) out of the jail,” Horn said.
However, criminals shouldn’t see this as opportunity since police are still making arrests on violent crimes, domestic violence and DUI charges.
“Those type crimes are immediately taken to jail,” Horn said.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson said officers in the city have continued to issue citations for municipal court cases since the start of the pandemic.
“There are certain misdemeanor crimes that we are just giving citations or issuing warrants for people to answer later,” Davidson said. “Our policy has been the same since the start of the pandemic.”
Horn and Davidson said their departments will continue to monitor the situation as cases have grown throughout the country.
Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson said courts had planned on starting to hold in-person hearings again last week, but the uptick in COVID-19 cases nixed those plans.
The county has resumed grand jury proceedings and has continued to hold video hearings when possible to help ease the backlog of cases.
“I’m basically in an empty courtroom,” Emerson said. “We are adjusting to it. We are looking at ways to make improvements.”
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton signed his ninth order last week extending the statewide judicial emergency that was first declared in mid-March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Emerson the recent order from Melton is similar to the previous eight.
Horn said there has been a slight decrease in crime in the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction while Davidson said things within the city limits haven’t changed.
“It’s pretty much staying the same,” Davidson said.
“Crime has ticked down a lot since people have been sheltering at home,” Horn said. “Domestic violence has been up some. Any time you get an increase in that crime it is a concern.”
