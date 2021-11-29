The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of making arrests in connection to the death of a young girl Saturday afternoon.
Capt. Trent Wilson said the incident is still under investigation and confirmed that some arrests will be made.
“Right now, we can’t say much because a juvenile was involved,” Wilson said. “We are in the process of making arrests, and once everything is done, the sheriff will release more information.”
The name and age of the victim has not been released yet. However, Wilson said she was a young teenager, who lived in Douglas County.
No other details on the incident have been released.
Because the name of the girl has not been made public, Douglas County School System spokesperson Portia Lake could not confirm if a crisis team was sent to the child’s school.
Monday was the first day students returned to school following the week off for the holiday.
“It is typical protocol when there is a student loss at a school that we send a crisis team,” Lake said. “Since I don’t know if she was a student here, I can’t confirm.”
A witness told WSB that a car pulled up at the Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road, and that two women pulled a young girl who was injured out of the backseat.
The witness said another passenger, a young boy, exited the car yelling that the girl had been shot.
Wilson said he wasn’t sure if the girl died at the gas station or en route to the hospital.
The incident marked the second death of a child in the metro area over the holiday weekend. A 5-year-old girl in nearby south Fulton County died of a gunshot on Thanksgiving Day.
News reports confirm that she was shot by a 3-year-old sibling, who found an unsecured gun in the family’s apartment. The child died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Last week, a mother and her partner were arrested in Gwinnett County in connection to the death of her 8-year-old autistic child, who they had reported as missing. The cause of the death has not been determined pending an autopsy.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said that crashes killed 20 people on state roads during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The total was down slightly from the 24 motorists that died in 2020.
AAA reported that more people traveled this year than last year during the Thanksgiving holiday period, which ran from Wednesday evening through Sunday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.