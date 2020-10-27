Incumbent Board of Education District 1 member Devetrion Caldwell is being challenged by Francisco Artley in the Nov. 3 election.
District 1 covers 10 schools including the College and Career Institute.
When elected to his current seat in 2016, Caldwell became the youngest person elected to the board, and is believed to have been one of the youngest, at the time, elected to any school board in the state.
Artley has previously run unsuccessful campaigns for two other political positions. He was a Republican candidate for the District 66 seat of the Georgia House of Representatives in 2016. Prior to that, he ran for the District 35 seat in the Georgia State Senate.
Both candidates were emailed questions by the Sentinel and neither responded.
Caldwell, a Democrat, received some of his education through the Douglas County School System before eventually graduating in 2009 from Temple High in Carroll County.
He graduated with honors from college and is employed locally by a funeral home and is also the retail manager and visual merchandising specialist at local women’s boutique, according to his bio on the school system’s website.
Caldwell is described as a community advocate with affiliations to several organizations, according to the website.
According to a political website, Artley graduated from Regents College and holds advanced degrees.’
Those degrees include a Masters of Public Administration degree from Troy University and a divinity degree from Emory University.
As a veteran, Artley served in both the Army and Air Force and is a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
