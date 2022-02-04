Atlanta attorney Julius Collins told eighth-grade students during the Chapel Hill Middle annual Black History Month Assembly that their character is what will define them in life.
Collins told the students that they should strive to be great students, great siblings and great children in general.
“Social media does not define you,” Collins said. “Social media is not real life. It is fake.”
Collins was the keynote speaker for the Friday morning event held in the school’s gymnasium.
The school’s choir performed two selections, including the singing of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ which is considered the Black National Anthem.
Another student performed a solo and four students recited a poem during the assembly.
“Who are you?,” Collins asked the students. “Right now you are in a critical stage of your life. You are trying to figure out who you are. Your character will be determined by doing the right thing.”
Collins told the students that he turned what could have been a troubled childhood growing up in south Georgia into a successful law career. He mentors students about making the right choices in life.
“If you asked me what I wanted to be in life when I was your age, I would have said nothing,” Collins said. “I didn’t even know what I wanted. I was able to get on the right path. You have to live your own dreams.”
Collins told the students they have the advantage of taking the foundation laid by others to choose a career path.
“Black history is a rich history,” Collins said. “Knowing your history can help build that character. Peer groups are a big influence. If your peer group tells you to do something wrong, they are not looking out for your best interests. Civil rights leaders had our best interests at heart.”
Following his speech, a portrait of Collins was unveiled and he was given a replica copy, with the original to hang in the school’s hallway.
The portrait will be placed alone side past speakers including Judge Glenda Hatchett, Monica Kaufman Pearson, Stevie Baggs, and Rennie Curran.
“You only get one shot at life,” Collins said at the end of his speech. “Your life is not a game. There is no restart button.”
