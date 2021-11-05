ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown and Midtown Atlanta Friday as the World Series-champion Atlanta Braves held a massive parade.
The parade began at Five Points in downtown as World Series MVP Jorge Soler, face-of-the-franchise Freddie Freeman and the entire team and front office drove along Peachtree Street.
From downtown, the parade proceeded through Midtown, where it halted at Peachtree and 10th streets and relocated to Cobb County and Truist Park.
Another celebration was set to begin later Friday in The Battery, the Braves’ nationally recognized entertainment complex outside Truist Park.
The parade began at noon with dozens of motorcycled law enforcement officials moving along Peachtree across from Woodruff Park. Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos, whose mid-season moves to remake the team’s depleted outfield sparked the World Series run, was in one of the first vehicles.
Gov. Brian Kemp got in on the Braves’ excitement, proclaiming Nov. 5 as Atlanta Braves Day and encouraging all Georgians to join in celebrating the team’s second world championship since moving to Atlanta in 1966.
