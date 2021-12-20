Atlanta Magazine published a feature story on Nov. 24 focusing on “10 Reasons to Plan a Trip to Douglasville.”
The story points out Douglasville’s location as “less than 30 minutes from Atlanta ... convenient to major highways, it makes for an easy day trip or an overnight escape.”
The ‘10 Reasons’ cited in the article includes restaurants, the county museum of History and Art, the West Pines Golf Club, Arbor Place Mall, Foxhall Resort, Sweetwater Creek State Park, L&R Alpaca Haven Farm and Champ’s Clock Shop.
The Museum of History and Art is also noted as one of the locations on the Douglas County Film Trail.
And also making the list is the Discover Douglasville Audio Tour, a self-guided history tour that visits landmarks throughout downtown. Plaques are placed in front of historic places and visitors can use the Visit Douglasville app to learn more about the history of the building.
Jason Post, community relations director for Douglasville, who responded by email, said the magazine did a good job compiling Douglasville attractions.
“We are just happy to be able to highlight all the wonderful things there are to do and see around the Douglasville community. We’re particularly excited about the Downtown GeoTour and the Discover Douglasville Audio Tours,” he said.
Terry Howard, who also responded by email, co-owns The Vine Cafe, which is among the local restaurants mentioned alongside Gumbeaux’s and Fabiano’s Pizzeria.
“The adage, ‘The Best of All Worlds,’ comes to mind for surprised visitors to Douglasville,” said Howard. He added that the city “... offers an attractive array of parks, fitness centers, shopping places and restaurants, including those that emphasize healthy eating. Among the latter is The Vine Café and Market in downtown, widely recognized for offering delicious and healthy menu choices (including vegan dishes),” he said.
Howard said The Vine also offers monthly live entertainment, a writer’s guild and a place for small and large group meetings and retreats.
Jeff Champion, owner of Champ’s Clock Shop, moved to Douglasville with his family in 1964.
As noted in the article, “...opened in 1967 by William Jerry “Champ” Champion, the shop features over 1,000 of the most intricately made clocks, including grandfather clocks and the world’s largest cuckoo clock.”
The article notes that the shop was featured in the movie “The House with Clocks in Its Walls,” and also has a full-service repair shop.
Champion, who spoke by phone, said that he thinks some of the more recent residents to the area who love to hate the city and/or county on ‘social media’ may be lacking a sense of reference and would do well to curb their criticisms and instead focus on what’s good about Douglasville and the county, including its close proximity to Atlanta, green space and variety of things to do.
Champion said the clock shop has become a staple and a local destination because there’s just nothing else like it anywhere.
Post points out that several of the article’s ‘10 Best’ also work well with safety guidelines due to COVID.
“As COVID continues to be a part of our lives, we are trying to ensure there are event and activity options available to meet anyone’s comfort level,” said Post. “You’ll notice that many of the items on this list are outdoor or small group activities. We’re also seeing the return of some of our larger events, festivals, and concerts with safety guidelines in place. The hope is that whatever your risk level or comfort level is, there will be something for you to do in Douglasville.”
