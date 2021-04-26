An Atlanta man is being held in the Douglas County jail on charges of stealing from a local rental car company.
Joseph Kidd, 46, is charged for allegedly stealing a rental car from a Lithia Springs location last week.
According to an arrest warrant, Kidd is accused of keeping a car after the rental agreement had expired.
Kidd kept a 2019 Ford Fiesta, which is valued at $12,000, after the rental agreement had been completed, according to the arrest warrant.
The alleged theft took place on April 18 from a Hertz rental store in Lithia Springs, according to the arrest warrant. He is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and a drug charge.
Kidd was also arrested for possession of meth, according to an arrest warrant.
A clear baggy in a book bag belonging to Kidd contained what is “believed to be meth,” an arrest warrant stated.
Kidd is being held in the county jail after bond was denied.
