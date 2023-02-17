An Atlanta man has been arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car into a Douglas County school bus Thursday morning following a police chase.
Michael Crowder, 35, is charged with felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, hit and run, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.
A Douglas County deputy attempted to pull Crowder over for a traffic violation at a gas station, but he drove away, according to the sheriff’s office.
The BMW sedan that Crowder was driving was later located in the Stone Wood subdivision where it had hit a school bus with students on it heading to Lithia Springs High.
None of the 12 students or bus driver were injured during the 7:20 a.m. collision, according to the school system.
Crowder fled on foot into the woods as a deputy drove up to the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
After a brief search, Crowder was captured hiding in a shed.
He was taken into custody without further incident.
From August 2017 through October 2020, Crowder served time at the Metro Re-Entry Facility in Atlanta following his conviction of aggravated assault, cruelty to children and gun charges in DeKalb County.
Crowder was denied bond Friday morning during his first court appearance, according to jail records.
