An Atlanta man was arrested for taking over $4,000 worth of truck accessories from a Thornton Road dealership.
Jermarcus Horton, 35, was arrested on theft by taking charges on Jan. 20 after allegedly taking some wheel accessories from John Thornton Chevrolet around closing time.
According to an arrest warrant, Horton took $4,697.76 worth of property from the dealership that included factory wheels, tires and other wheel accessories from a pallet outside the parts department.
Horton loaded the accessories into his 2004 GMC Safari van and then drove off the lot at 1971 Thornton Road in Lithia Springs.
The incident happened in late July of last year, according to the warrant.
Horton was arrested on Jan. 20 and posted a $5,000 bond four days later.
