A teenager accused of carjacking and armed robbery was among the criminal indictments recently handed down by a Douglas County grand jury.
Montrezz Eggleston, 17, is facing a seven-count indictment including hijacking a motor vehicle and armed robbery charges.
The southwest Atlanta youth is still in jail for the alleged incident after bond was denied twice.
Eggleston is also charged with obstruction, possession of marijuana, aggravated assault and two counts of giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Eggleston used a black Crossman air pistol, which resembles a real gun, to take a 2017 white Nissan Sentra on May 1 at about 7 p.m. on Hilderbrand Drive off Highway 92 south of Douglasville, according to an arrest warrant.
Obstruction charges were filed after Eggleston allegedly ran from deputies as they tried to identify him during the arrest, according to an arrest warrant.
A possession of marijuana warrant stated that he had 7.9 grams of the drug on him during the arrest.
He gave a false name and date of birth to officers, according to two arrest warrants.
Eggleston was denied bond twice by a judge, and currently remains in the county jail.
In all, the grand jury returned true bills of indictment in 35 criminal cases.
Among the other cases was a Douglasville man accused of using a City of Smyrna credit card to pay for carpet cleaning services.
Ellis Davis, 49, was indicted by a grand jury Aug. 27 on financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud charges.
Davis was arrested May 3, 2021, for the incident and released on Thursday on a $12,000 bond.
Davis was indicted on a financial transaction card fraud charge after presenting a Bank of America credit card belonging to the City of Smyrna to pay for a Stanley Steamer service, according to the indictment.
He was also indicted on identity fraud for using the credit card without the consent of the card owner, an indictment stated.
Other cases indicted by the grand jury Aug. 27 include:
• Jennifer Hope Kovach and Stephen Nicholas Tsurutis, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, etc.
• Joshua Trivial Freeman, on charges of Sale of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Jeremy Jermaine Kemp, on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine
• Nathaniel Cornell on charges of Terroristic Threats, etc.
• Quendarian Marqueze Jones, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Andre Alexander Henderson, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Janie Grace Mack, on charges of Possession of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Maurice Tristan Palmer and Willie Earl Washington, on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, etc.
• Marvin Alex Ross, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Cameron Scott Styles and Dakota Simone Merritt, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Fredrick Lamar Williamson, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, etc.
• Michael Wayne Johnson, on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, etc.
• Ronald Clifford Williams, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Christina Alyxandra Capps and Dominick Morales, on charges of Possession of Firearm or Knife During
Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, etc.
• David Burton, on charges of Burglary First Degree, etc.
• Norman Alex Hall, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Christopher Bader, on charges of Child Molestation, etc.
• Abraham Hardy, on charges of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, etc.
• Tyler Mackay Turner, on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine or Amphetamine, etc.
• Anthony Todd Merritt, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Joseph Vann Hamby, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Levi Elijah Woods, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Isaiah Ray Malcolm, on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children.
• Thomas Christopher Tidwell, Sr., on charges of Failure to Register as Sex Offender.
• Buford Ray Rayburn, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Jacobi Marquez Daniel, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Sean Antoine Love, on charges of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.
• Patrick Dewayne Jairrels, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Kampta Persaud Sharma, Jr., on charges of False Imprisonment, etc.
• Austin Bradley Duffey, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Austin Bradley Duffey, on charges of Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, etc. 34. Derace Deon Maxwell, on charges of Aggravated Stalking, etc.
• Tajuan Wright, on charges of Robbery by Sudden Snatching, etc.
