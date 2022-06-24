An Atlanta woman was arrested in connection to an armed robbery last year at the mall.
India Sweeting, 32, has been charged with party to a crime for driving the getaway car after an Arbor Place Mall jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint last June.
An arrest warrant stated that Sweeting was waiting outside the mall “in her vehicle” and drove the suspect away from the crime scene.
Tyrone Gates has been charged with armed robbery among other charges for the afternoon robbery of ICE Jewelry on June 21, 2021.
According to arrest warrants for Gates, he took a watched valued at $25,000 after a brief struggle with an employee.
Gates asked the jewelry store employee to show him a Santos De Cartier watch, according to the arrest warrant.
After the employee removed the watch from the display case, Gates tried to snatch the watch, according to the arrest warrant.
A brief struggle happened before Gates pointed a pistol at the employee and demanded the watch, an arrest warrant stated.
In addition to armed robbery, Gates is charged with aggravated assault, theft by taking, and possession of a firearm during a crime.
Sweeting is in the Douglas County jail following her June 17 arrest. She has been denied bond.
