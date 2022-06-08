A pair of Southwest Atlanta women have been charged theft after going on a shoplifting spree at the mall.
Paige Brewer, 32, and Katara Tennyson, 33, both of Atlanta, faces multiple charges, including theft by shoplifting following their June 5 arrest at Arbor Place Mall.
Both incidents happened between 3-3:30 p.m. on June 5.
Brewer is also charged with possession of firearm during crime when Douglasville Police officers discovered a 9mm concealed in a purse that was strapped to her body, according to an arrest warrant.
She is charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement charges after refusing arrest by two officers.
DPD officers had to force her to the ground to make the arrest, according to details in the warrant.
While being questioned by an officer, Brewer stated her first name was Lakeshia and give a false date of birth, according to a warrant for giving police false name/information.
Brewer was arrested inside the mall after employees called police while observing the two women, according to DPD Maj. JR Davidson.
Davidson said Tennyson was arrested in the mall’s parking lot.
Tennyson is charged with stealing an $11.98 pair of children’s shoes from Old Navy, according to the arrest warrant.
She is also charged with possessing tools for commission of crime when she placed the shoes inside an aluminum foil bag before placing it in a tote bag, according to the warrant.
Davidson said it is common practice for thieves to stolen merchandise inside of aluminum foil bags in attempt to bypass store security detectors.
Brewer is charged with taking $54.96 worth of clothing at Victoria’s Secret, stated an arrest warrant.
She has a second shoplifting charged taking clothing valued at $49.99 from Old Navy, according to another arrest warrant.
Brewer placed both items from the two stores in an aluminum foil wrapped bag stuffed in a tote, according to the warrants.
Tennyson is free on an $8,500 bond while Brewer was denied bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.