An Austell man was arrested last week by Douglasville police and charged with rape and aggravated assault.
Stanley Granger, 28, is also charged with automobile theft, theft by taking, battery, hit and run DUI and driving on roadway laned for traffic, according to multiple arrest warrants.
On Jan. 17, Granger allegedly held a kitchen knife against the victim’s throat, and made several shallow lacerations to both sides of her neck, according to the warrant.
The warrant stated that Granger slammed the victim’s head into the couch, causing her to sustain a busted lip, and head-butted her causing a visible, softball-sized contusion on her forehead.
The victim sustained what are described as defensive wounds as she attempted to defend herself, a Douglasville police officer said in the warrant.
According to the warrant, Granger knocked the victim unconscious and then began raping her before she regained consciousness and tried to fend him off.
Douglasville police arrested Granger “a short time later” after he was involved in an accident in the victim’s car, according to the warrant.
During the arrest, police found the victim’s designer wallet with her license in Granger’s left pants pocket, the warrant stated.
The warrant stated that Granger had 55 Ecstasy pills in a clear unlabeled prescription bottle that was inside a pouch attached to the passenger seat inside the car.
Granger was denied bond during a Jan. 18 court appearance and remains in the Douglas County jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.