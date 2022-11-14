An Austell man has been arrested for falsifying documents and knowingly filing a false report about his vehicle being stolen.
Najarian Jackson, 44, is accused of reporting that his car was stolen but investigators have alleged it was wrecked in another county, according to an arrest warrant.
The making false statements warrant stated that Jackson signed a document stating the car was stolen while knowing it was wrecked in another jurisdiction.
Jackson is also accused of filing a false report of a crime when he knowingly gave a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office a false report that his 2017 Cadillac had been stolen.
Jackson told the deputy that his vehicle was stolen from his Tree Terrace Parkway residence Oct. 22, 2022, according to the arrest warrant.
Jackson was booked into the county jail on Nov. 4 but is out on a $8,500 bond, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.