An Austell man has been charged with second degree vehicular homicide for a 2020 accident that caused the death of a passenger in his cargo van.
Santos Molina, 52, was arrested Sunday in connection to a 2020 Labor Day Weekend accident on Thornton Road.
Molina has also been charged with failure to yield right of way while turning left in the Sept. 4, 2020 accident.
According to an arrest warrant, Molina was traveling south in a 2002 Ford E350 on Thornton Road when he failure to yield to a tractor trailer, according to the arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that Molina failed to yield as he was turning left from Thornton Road onto Veterans Memorial Highway.
The accident caused multiple vehicle collisions, according to the arrest warrant.
The collision caused serious injuries to a front seat passenger that resulted in his death at the scene, according to the arrest warrant.
Several other motorists were injured in the 1 p.m. incident, but only one died.
Molina was granted a $20,000 bond but remained in the county jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
