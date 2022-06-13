An Austell man was convicted of aggravated assault but found not guilty on rape charges.
Stanley Granger Jr., 29, was also found guilty of driving under the influence and battery for a Jan. 17, 2021 incident at a Douglasville apartment.
After three days of testimony, a jury, which consisted of seven women acquitted Granger of rape, another aggravated assault and battery. He also received a directed verdict of acquittal on robbery charges.
The incident happened on Jan. 17, at an apartment on Colquitt Street in Douglasville.
Douglasville Police Department responded to a domestic call.
The victim told police that her and Granger were hanging out and drinking at a neighbor’s house before retiring to her residence.
Granger became upset and began striking the victim multiple times across the face. The victim lost consciousness during the assault. When the victim regained consciousness, she saw that the defendant had a knife and was trying to cut the victim. The victim attempted to block the knife and ended up receiving a cut on her hand.
According to testimony provided by the District Attorney’s Office, after the altercation, the victim was able to calm down Granger and convince him to go outside to smoke.
At that point, the victim ran to a neighbor’s house and asked them to call 911 due to being attacked by Granger.
While the victim was at her neighbor’s house, Stanley proceeded to get into the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. While the victim was speaking with law enforcement she complained of pain from her injuries, and she was transported to Douglas WellStar for treatment.
DPD observed several facial injuries, a knot on her forehead, a bleeding hand with several broken fingernails, a busted lip, and lacerations on the victim’s neck and shoulder.
Granger wrecked the victim’s vehicle shortly after leaving the victim’s residence. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Granger was in possession of two knives, which were used during the assault.
Granger was showing a high level of intoxication and was unable to perform field sobriety tests. The defendant’s blood was drawn and tested, confirming that he was driving under the influence.
“Acts of domestic violence not only impact the targeted victim, but it also effects the health and wellness of our entire community,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “We must continue to find solutions to eradicate domestic violence and fund our resources that serve those most impacted by this tragic offense.”
Granger is scheduled for sentencing on June 28. He is facing a maximum of 22 years incarceration.
He was denied bond twice and has remained in jail since his Jan. 18, 2021 arrest.
