A 23-year-old Austell man was recently convicted of carjacking, attempted armed robbery and reckless conduct charges stemming from a 2018 incident in Lithia Springs.
Darievvq Richardson was convicted by a jury on Sept. 9 on the three charges that occurred when he used a BB gun to take a victims car and wallet in the apartment complex where he lived, according to the District Attorney’s office.
According to a District Attorney’s news release, Richardson had a BB gun that looked like a “real pistol” to take a 2007 silver Nissan Altima in an apartment complex on Tree Terrace Parkway in Austell.
Richardson lived a few doors down from the victim, according to the news release.
The incident happened abut 5 a.m. on July 28, 2018, according to an arrest warrant.
The victim called 911 and gave a description of Richardson, who deputies had attempted to contact the previous evening because of a domestic dispute he had with his mother, according to the news release.
Richardson was found after the carjacking in his family’s apartment near where the incident took place, the news release stated.
The BB gun was located in the apartment, and he admitted to the carjacking, the news release stated.
“The crimes that we convicted Mr. Richardson of are among the most serious in the state of Georgia,” District Attorney E. Dalia Racine said. “The danger he put himself and the victim in is inexcusable and win not be tolerated in Douglas County. We are grateful to the deputies for responding so quickly to the scene of this crime and for taking Mr. Richardson off the streets, and into custody.”
