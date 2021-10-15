Austin Fulton is ranked No. 1 In Div. II by GolfStat

Villa Rica native Austin Fulton is the country’s top collegiate golfer.
The former Douglas County High standout is No. 1 in the latest GolfStat rankings for NCAA Div. II.
A graduate transfer from Mississippi State, Fulton has emerged as low medalist in both of the University of West Georgia’s tournaments this fall.
He has a stroke average of 68.17 and is 9-0 head-to-head against the nation’s top-25 players. He is 16-0 against players ranked 26-50 and 12-0 against players ranked 51-100. He won the Kiawah Island Invitational by five strokes and this past week, he won the South/Southeast Region Preview by four strokes.
“It is unreal,” Fulton said about the top ranking. “I’m just taking it one stroke and tournament at a time. I hope to continue to do what I’ve been doing. It is exciting.”
Fulton got his business degree from Mississippi State last year, and decided to play one more year of collegiate golf before applying for Q-School.
“My ultimate goal is to turn pro,” Fulton said. “With the mini tours being so restrictive because of the pandemic, I wanted to keep playing. I’m waiting for some sense of normalcy to return to the tour and Q-school.”
In the meantime, Fulton is trying to make the most of his opportunity at West Georgia.
During his time at Mississippi State, Fulton made the SEC Academic Honor Roll three years.
As a senior, he played in six events and tied for the Bulldogs’ third-lowest round of the year with a 66 at the SEC Championship.
Fulton won the Rice Planters Amateur in South Carolina as a junior and finished runner-up as a senior.
“I learned a lot during my time at Mississippi State,” he said. “I didn’t play as well as I liked but it allowed me to grow as a player and person. I think my time there helped mold me.”
As a team, West Georgia is ranked No. 2 in the nation after tying with Newberry at the South/Southeast Region Preview last week. Newberry won in a playoff, but the Wolves have finished among the top-2 teams at each of the first two tournaments of the year.
West Georgia has five rounds under-par as a team this season with a low of 274 in the third round at Kiawah Island.
The Wolves final tournament will be Oct. 25-26 at West Pines Golf Club in Douglasville. It is a course that Fulton is familiar with since it’s around the corner from his former high school.
“It is super exciting to be able to play on a home course,” Fulton said. “I hope I will have some home field advantage.”
