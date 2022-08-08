Austin Hill has two top-20 finishes

Austin Hill had a pair of top-20 finishes this past weekend in Michigan.
Austin Hill had a pair of top-20 finishes this past weekend in Michigan.
The Winston native pulled a double-double at the Michigan International Speedway in racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series over a two-day span.
It was the 28-year-old Hill’s first Cup Series race.
He piloted Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet to a No. 18 finish in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.
That finish came a day after he finished fifth in an Xfinity race on the same track. Hill is in his first full season as an Xfinity Series driver for RCR.
In 2019, while competing on the Camping World Truck Series, Hill won at the Michigan track.
Hill has two wins this season on the Xfinity Series, including a season-opening victory at Daytona International Speedway. A few weeks ago, Hill won at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hill, an Alexander High graduate, used Sunday’s debut in the Cup Series as a learning experience.
It is not known, when or if, he will race again in a Cup Series race this season.
He has already clinched a playoff spot in the Xfinity Series for later this season.
Hill has had instant success in NASCAR.
He won off the bat at Daytona International Speedway. While driving the No. 16 truck, Hill won seven more times over the next three seasons, clinching the 2020 regular season championship.
Originally, Hill planned on staying in the Truck Series for the 2022 season to drive the No. 16 truck. However, neither side could agree to a deal.
That put Hill on the market, and last October, he landed a ride at Richard Childress Racing for a full Xfinity schedule.
“For whatever reason, we weren’t able to make it work out,” Hill said.” I started looking around a bit, and there were a few places I could have went on the Xfinity side but I didn’t want to go because I’ve always said that if I was going to move up from trucks to Xfinity, I wanted to get in equipment that I thought I could win in.”
Since Daytona, Hill has four additional top-five results, including runner-up finishes in consecutive weeks at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of The Americas, two distinctly different racetracks. The No. 21 Chevrolet also paced the field for more than half the race at Talladega Superspeedway before getting involved in a late incident, finishing 27th.
Currently sitting sixth in the championship standings, Hill has high aspirations for his rookie season.
