Austin Hill has two top-20 finishes

Winston native Austin Hill finished 18th at in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in his NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday.

Austin Hill had a pair of top-20 finishes this past weekend in Michigan.

The Winston native pulled a double-double at the Michigan International Speedway in racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series over a two-day span.

