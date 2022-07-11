Austin Hill finally got his hometown victory.
The 28-year-old Xfinity rookie from Winston took the checkered flag during Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hill held off Josh Berry by a mere .111-seconds in the closest Xfinity Series race in track history to win the Alsco Uniforms 250.
Hill led the race for 73 laps, which is the most in his Xfinity Series career.
“I just won in Atlanta,” said Hill, who also won the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona. “That’s so special. I’ve been trying to win here for a long time. I’ve finished second here three times in a row.”
After a pair of runner-up Truck Series finishes at Atlanta in 2020 and ‘21, and another second-place showing behind Ty Gibbs in the track’s spring Xfinity race, Hill finally crossed the line first at the 1.54-mile trioval.
“I have thousands of laps around this quarter-mile race track here (at AMS),” Hill said. “For it all come to fruition and to win on the big track, it’s something that I will cherish the rest of my life.”
Douglasville native Mason Massey finished 24th overall.
Hill, an Alexander High graduate, had to overcome adversity to secure his first win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Radio trouble prevented Hill from being able to speak to his Richard Childress Racing crew during the race.
Hill could hear the crew, but they could not hear him.
Even a new helmet didn’t solve the problem so he spent all of the often eventful 163 laps around the 1.54-mile speedway listening only. They worked out hand signals for adjustments he wanted during the pit stops.
Morning storms the day of the race eliminated qualifying and practice.
“He did a great job, and his spotter did a great job,” car owner Richard Childress said.
