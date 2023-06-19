Colorful Crow Publishing recently announced the release of “Sudden Future,” by local author Barbara G. Tucker.
Tucker is an educator, novelist, and playwright living in northwest Georgia.
She hails from Maryland and has family in Virginia and the Carolinas.
She has taught college students for 45 years and still loves it. She has a husband, son, daughter-in-law and two dogs, Nala and Butter.
In addition to writing novels, Tucker has a regular blog, partsofspeaking.blogspot.com, and a podcast: Dialogues with Creators.
Like her other novels, this new release, centers on family and the emotions they bring as well as ordinary people living in extraordinary circumstances.
Sudden Future, follows Kevin Elcott who likes to think he’s on the right track to success: influential position, attractive and uber-competent female friend Felicity, and career prospects.
When his mother asks him to put family responsibilities above his own desires and plans, he steps, fully resistant, into a new life. Will he find a way out of his promise to his mother? What will it mean to him and the others in his life?
Tucker has several signing events scheduled. Among the events is an author workshop at the Douglas County Public Library on June 24 from 1-3 p.m.
Some of her other events include:
• A book signing on July 1st from 12-4 p.m., Crazy Book Lady Bookstore in Acworth.
• An author workshop on Sept. 14th from 6-7:30 p.m., Sara Hightower Library in Rome where she will be teaching on Writing Dialogue.
