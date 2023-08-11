The first ever Back to Band Bash will be held at Douglas County High School on Saturday, Aug. 12.
The event will run from 3-6 p.m. and is being billed as an exclusive event for Douglas County School System high school marching band students. There will be a waterslide, games, free T-shirts, prizes, food, a DJ and much more.
The event is being organized by parents from schools in the county, according to Stefanie Wood, a band parent at Lithia Springs High.
Wood said local businesses are sponsoring the event so that it is free for marching band students at all five local high schools.
“It was presented to the students as a fun, noncompetitive day to hang out and enjoy spending time with other musicians in our schools,” Wood said.
She said many of the band students went to middle school together but now attend different high schools.
“As parents we found all we usually hear about is the negative, drama, violence and such in the schools,” Wood said. “We wanted a way for the students to see they can have a great day and enjoy spending time with students across the county.”
The event will take place on the practice field behind the Jim Steele Freshman Academy. If it rains, festivities will be moved inside the new gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.