To help students kick-start the academic year on a high note, the Douglas County School System is hosting its annual Back to School Kickoff event this Saturday.
The highly anticipated event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the district’s Central Office at 11490 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.
Enrolled Douglas County students will receive free school supplies at the event while supplies last.
In addition to receiving educational resources, students will also access community resources at the Back to School Kickoff.
District departments and community agencies will be at the event to share various resources and services.
Health practitioners will offer free hearing, vision, dental, and nutrition tests for the Georgia Department of Public Health Form 3300 requirements. A completed Form 3300 is required for school enrollment for all students entering the school system for the first time and those returning to the system after attending school in another county or state, according to the district.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Chelsie Goodman said the district is excited to host this event for students.
“We are thrilled to host an event that supports our students and bridges a connection between our families and our community,” she said. “Our students deserve every opportunity for success. This event ensures every student steps into the new school year with the tools they need to thrive.”
The inaugural Back to School Kickoff in 2022 was a tremendous success, the district said. Over 4,200 people attended, with over 1,000 students receiving back-to-school tools.
The event mobilized 100 district employees and volunteers, all united by their passion for supporting students and their ongoing learning. Several other community partners will join them to prepare students for a successful academic year.
The event will once again feature local organizations and agencies offering support in key areas such as health, education, mental well-being, and public safety.
Attendees can receive information from partners such as West Georgia Technical College, Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, the Douglasville Police Department, Douglas County Fire and EMS, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, WellStar Health System, Douglas County Public Library, Georgia Aquarium, Cobb and Douglas Board of Health, Douglasville Parks and Recreation, Douglas County Parks and Recreation, Boys and Girls Club of Douglas County, Douglas County Head Start, Chattahoochee Nature Center, UGA Extension, Douglas County 4H, Douglas County Education Foundation, Douglas County Senior Services, Communities In Schools of Douglas County and the School-Based Health Center — Family Health Center of Georgia.
Goodman acknowledged and celebrated the event’s potential impact on the community.
“The Back to School Kickoff is more than just a standalone event,” she explained. “It’s an investment in our community and our children’s future. We’re excited about this opportunity to continue providing the support our families need to thrive.”
The day’s event is hosted by the Douglas County School System and includes donations and support from several community groups.
While supplies last, school supplies will be available to Douglas County families.
In addition to the school supplies, food, music and fun for all ages will be available.
For everyone’s safety, the district said weapons and drugs are prohibited, and all guests will be screened upon arrival. The district stressed that its Clear Bag Policy will also be enforced Saturday.
For more information on the DCSS Back to School Kickoff, please call 770-651-2000.
The first day of school in Douglas County is Wednesday, Aug. 2.
