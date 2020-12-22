Terry Baggett was the only treasurer in a longtime investment club he helped form many years ago.
Baggett was involved in many charitable and civic organizations around the county.
“He really kept busy,” said longtime friend Jimmy Haddle. “If he got involved in something, Terry would put his whole self in it. He loved his community.”
From serving on the boards of Boys and Girls Club to the S.H.A.R.E. House to helping found Leadership Douglas, Baggett was respected throughout the county for his dedication.
“I served in the Rotary Club with Terry for almost a decade,” said Gil Shearouse, executive director of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority. "Terry was one of the most committed Rotarians and servant leaders I have ever met, not just to the club and its efforts, but to the whole community. He truly loved our Douglas County community and did everything he could to make it a better place. More than anyone else I know, Terry Baggett embodied Rotary’s motto: Service Above Self.”
Baggett died on Sunday at the age of 82.
Haddle, who called Baggett his best friend, will deliver the eulogy during Saturday’s services at Whitley-Garner's Rosehaven Chapel, which will be live streamed.
“I talked to him the other day, and we were just laughing about the things we did growing up,” Haddle said.
Haddle and Baggett were neighbors for 10 years and used to walk to elementary school together. When Baggett married his wife, Laurie, 57 years ago, Haddle was by his side as the best man.
“It is a great honor when a family asks you to do an eulogy,” Haddle said. “I have enough stories and fond memories of Terry.”
For years, they served together at First United Methodist Church of Douglasville, where they counted the church funds.
“I have to find another partner now,” Haddle said.
Teresa Smith, executive director of S.H.A.R.E. House worked with Baggett the last 16 years as he served on the board.
“He was such a great person who added so much to every life he touched,” Smith said. “I will truly miss Terry as I thought of him as a mentor as well as a friend.”
Baggett dabbled into politics and ran for county commission chairman twice. He was honored as the 2016 Citizen of the Year by the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.
“Terry was a gentleman, but very firm in what he believed,” said Ed Napier, a local attorney and former chair of the Douglas County GOP. “That combination, gentle but firm, has always been difficult to find — a rare breed.”
Baggett spent two years of active duty service in the Army, and would retire as a colonel after serving 30 years in the reserves.
After two years in the Army, Baggett returned to Douglasville with wife, Laurie, to raise their three kids.
He worked at Southern Bell for nine years. He then took a job with C & S Bank, which is now Bank of America, as the senior vice president and retired from there in 1995.
“I don’t know if the community realizes how much they will miss him,” Haddle said. “We all hope that we are remembered fondly when we are gone, and Terry certainly will be. He was a good dad and husband. He was the type of person that just grew on you.”
Sentinel managing editor Ron Daniel contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.