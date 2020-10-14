A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office bailiff has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting a disabled person.
Robert Nalley, 73, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a disabled person.
Capt. Elmer Horn said Nalley was a part-time bailiff and that he was arrested after a criminal investigation by the sheriff’s office.
“His employment was terminated as a result of his arrest on criminal charges and information obtained during the investigation,” Horn said.
Horn said he couldn’t release any other information about the case because it is an “unprosecuted criminal matter.”
Nalley made his first court appearance Oct. 7 where he was given a $10,000 bond, jail records show.
