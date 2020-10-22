Baker: Experience makes him the 'perfect candidate' for Tax Commissioner

Greg Baker calls his experience as the county’s tax commissioner his biggest asset as he runs for reelection to the position.
Baker, a Democrat, was first elected in 2016, and is seeking a second term in the Nov. 3 election.
“My term has been a great one, but I am not finished yet,” Baker said. “I have decided to run for another term because I believe the best is yet to come. I am committed to making your voice heard in Douglas County.”
Baker said offering services through the tax commissioner’s office in a friendly, timely and efficient manner will help “attract and aide in industry and opportunities for the county.”
Baker is being challenged for the position by Republican Michael Richardson.
“I want to play an active role in making Douglas County a safer, better place to raise children, run businesses and provide job opportunities,” Baker said.
Baker said his office has made significant changes during the current coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of staff and employees while continuing to conduct business.
Instituting COVID learning during lunch hours and after the end of the work day has helped in ensuring safety, he said.
“During this pandemic I have made sure that my staff and the customers coming into our building were protected as much as possible,” Baker said. “Providing security glass between the staff and customers, allowing limited people in the building, enforcing mask wearing and providing hand sanitizer in our building, improving online services to reduce in person interaction.”
Cancelling improved technology upgrades has helped save the financially-strapped county money, he said.
Like many other government agencies, the county government has been affected by the pandemic.
“This has been a trying time for everyone, and we are all in this together,” he said. “I believe a modern, efficient Tax Commissioners Office can do its part to carry on and improve the great quality of life we enjoy. With your help I plan to mold the tax commissioners office to the best it can be for current Douglas County citizens and future industry.”
Baker said his business management background will be put to use as the county continues to deal with the after effects of the pandemic.
“We must make our services not only available in person but also bring us to the top of online services, which new upcoming businesses and industries expect,” he said. “I have the education, experience, and drive to take us there. With my background in business management and my past four years in office qualifies me and makes me the perfect candidate for the job.”
Count records show Baker had a federal tax lien in 2009 for $7,904 owed to the IRS. The records show he paid off the balance in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.