Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker will remain in office while he faces bid-rigging charges.
The commission appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to determine if Baker should be suspended “did not recommend suspension,” Kemp’s press secretary, Garrison Douglas, told the Sentinel on Thursday.
"Mr. Baker is very happy to hear about the committee’s decision not to suspend him from office," Baker's attorney, Saraliene Smith Durrett, told the Sentinel. "He has always felt this pending criminal case has nothing to do with him. He has continued to work hard for the people of Douglas County and he is happy to see that the committee evaluated the case and determined that it does not affect the administration of his office."
Durrett said previously that Baker "is not a member of the county commission and he does not vote on county contracts."
Baker was indicted on Feb. 24 for bid-rigging along with four others — Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell, former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock and S&A Express owner Anthony Knight.
In 2018, S&A Express was given the contract for what was at the time the new county annex on Fairburn Road for $2,100 a month. That contract was at the center of the bid-rigging indictments.
Jones was also indicted for lying to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.
Jones and Mitchell were suspended by Kemp on April 5 after a separate commission recommended they be removed while they fight the charges.
Kemp will appoint replacements for Jones and Mitchell in the coming days.
Several possible replacements have reached out to the governor asking to be considered including former Douglas County High football star Ricky Dobbs and former county commission candidates Terry Searcy, Barney Young Jr. and Elizabeth Bennett. Former county commissioner Ann Jones Guider told the Sentinel she will serve if asked.
All five defendants waived their arraignments last week and entered “not guilty” pleas.
Durrett recently filed a motion to have Baker's case tried separate from the other defendants.
She also filed motions to be supplied with witnesses and other evidence in the case.
And she has requested that the Attorney General disclose any “offers, deals or considerations” granted or made between the prosecution witnesses, confidential informants, agents of the state acting in any capacity in connection with the investigation or prosecution of the case, according to court documents.
