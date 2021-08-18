The ballot for the Nov. 2 municipal general election in Douglasville is set.
Qualifying ended Wednesday with all four Douglasville City Council members whose terms are up this year drawing opponents. City Council seats are nonpartisan. A total of 10 people paid the $387 qualifying fee and submitted the Notice of Candidacy & Affidavit for the positions they are seeking.
In Ward 1, incumbent Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller will face challenger William Golden in November for the seat that covers areas south and west of downtown including Arbor Station.
In Ward 2, Post 2 incumbent Councilwoman Nycole Miller will face two challengers — Shay Johnson and Ruben Tillman — for the seat that covers much of the city south of Veterans Memorial Highway and north of Interstate 20. Miller beat Johnson two years ago with 72.75% of the vote to fill out the term of her late husband Mike Miller, who died from complications suffered from a stroke during a council meeting in 2018.
In Ward 3, Post 1, incumbent Councilwoman LaShun Burr Danley will take on challenger Marvin Davis for the seat that covers the city’s northside.
Ward 3, Post 2 incumbent Councilman Sam Davis will face challengers Charles Lollar and John Rogers.
Voters who live in the city will also decide whether to approve a $25 million bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
All city voters may vote on the bond referendum and those who live in one of the city wards with a council seat on the ballot may also vote to choose who represents them on the city council for the next four years.
While qualifying is over, anyone who wants to be an official write-in candidate has until Aug. 25 to start the process, which includes filing a Notice of Intention of Write-In Candidacy and publishing a notice for Write-In Candidacy in the county’s Legal Organ newspaper — the Douglas County Sentinel. Official Write-In Candidates also must file a publisher’s affidavit by Sept. 7.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4.
Advanced Voting begins Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 29.
All 14 polling places in the city will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.