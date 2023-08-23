The ballot is set for the Nov. 7 Douglasville Municipal Election.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 8:14 am
The ballot is set for the Nov. 7 Douglasville Municipal Election.
Qualifying for Douglasville mayor and three City Council seats up this year ended Wednesday afternoon at 4:30.
As expected, two-term Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson will have two challengers — former City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Richard S. Segal and current Board of Education member Devetrion Caldwell.
Segal and Robinson officially qualified Monday. Caldwell was the only candidate in any of the city races to qualify on Wednesday.
Two City Council seats up this year drew three candidates each.
In Ward 2, Post 2 — which is open this year with incumbent Councilman Mark Adams not running for a new term — Elena Hudson, Shay Davis Creal and Barney W. Young Jr. all qualified.
In Ward 4, incumbent Councilman Chris Watts will have two challengers — Braxton R. Banks and Dominic Hurley. All three officially qualified this week.
In Ward 5, incumbent Councilman Howard Estes was the only candidate to qualify. Estes will win a second four-year term on the council barring an unlikely write-in campaign.
Elections in Douglasville are nonpartisan.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10. Early voting begins Oct. 16. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
According to the city charter, a candidate for Douglasville mayor must get 50% plus one vote to win. If one of the three candidates doesn’t reach that mark, a runoff election with the top two vote-getters would be held Tuesday, Dec. 5.
That rule does not apply to city council candidates; the candidate with the most votes Nov. 7 will win the seat, according to the charter.
