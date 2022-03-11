Qualifying for the May 24 partisan primary and nonpartisan elections ended Friday, and all but a few local office holders will have competition in their reelection bids.
Three state legislators whose districts cover parts of Douglas will win new two-year terms in Atlanta after drawing no opposition: District 28 state Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, whose district will include part of southwest Douglas after redistricting, along with District 30 state Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, and District 66 Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville.
Two Douglas County Board of Education members are also running unopposed and will get new four-year terms: Democrats D.T. Jackson, the District 2 incumbent, and Tracy Rookard, the board chair and District 3 incumbent. District 4 incumbent BOE member Michelle Simmons, a Democrat, will face Republican Heidi Hulsey in the Nov. 8 general election, with both running unopposed in their respective primaries.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams drew two opponents in the only local nonpartisan race being decided this year. Adams will have to defeat attorneys Corey Martin and Ryan Williams in the countywide race in May to win a new four-year term on the bench.
Two other local offices will be decided countywide this year: chief magistrate judge and solicitor general.
Incumbent Chief Magistrate Judge Susan S. Camp, a Republican, will face Democrat Sylvia Wayfer Baker in the November general election, with both running unopposed in their respective party primaries.
And incumbent Solicitor General Sonya Compton will face Tamara Bryant Oyinloye in the May 24 Democratic primary, with the winner taking the seat since no Republicans qualified.
All three incumbents on the Board of Commissioners up this year drew at least one opponent.
District 1 incumbent Commissioner Henry Mitchell, a Democrat, will take on Barney Young Jr. in the May Democratic primary, with the winner taking on Republican Elizabeth W. Bennett in November.
In District 3, incumbent Democratic Commissioner Tarenia Carthan will face Republican Bundy S. Cobb in November, with both running unopposed in the primary elections.
In District 4, Republican incumbent Commissioner Ann Jones Guider is not seeking a new term. Mark Alcarez was the only Republican to qualify for the seat, while three Democrats — Dominique Conteh, Tony Montcalm and Yvonne Shaw — all qualified. Alcarez will take on the winner of the Democratic primary in November.
Douglas County’s state delegation goes from eight members down to seven under redistricting. In addition to the three legislators running unopposed, there are four seats being contested.
District 35 state Sen. Donzella James, the Democratic incumbent from Atlanta, will have to defeat three fellow Democrats to keep her seat: Lula Gilliam, Mike Glanton Jr. and Whitney Kenner Jones. No Republicans qualified, so the seat will be decided in May.
In District 61, incumbent Democratic state Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, will face three Democrats in the May primary: Robert Dawson, Rashaun Kemp and Monique McCoy. The primary winner will take the seat with no Republicans qualifying.
Six candidates qualified for the District 64 seat that includes much of the area now in District 67, which GOP Rep. Micah Gravley has represented for the past decade. Gravley is not running again, leaving the seat open this year. In the May 24 primary elections, Shane Miller, Kimberly R. New and Preston Parra qualified for the Republican primary and Montenia Edwards, Christopher R. Thornton and Mignon Willis qualified for the Democratic primary. The winner of the two primaries will face off in November.
In District 65, incumbent state Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-South Fulton, will take on Republican Jan Horne in November, with neither drawing primary opponents.
Douglas County is now split into two U.S. House seats after redistricting: District 3 covers the western two-thirds of the county and District 13 covers the eastern third.
In District 3, incumbent Republican Congressman Drew Ferguson will face Jared Craig in the May Republican primary. The winner will move on to take on Democrat Val Almonord in November for the seat.
In District 13, Democratic incumbent Congressman David Scott will face Mark Baker, Chastity Driscoll and Vincent Fort in the May Democratic primary. The winner will move on to the November general election to face the Republican primary winner with Caesar Gonzales, Dominika Hawkins and Calina Plotky all vying for the GOP nomination.
The deadline to register to vote in the May 24 primary and nonpartisan elections is April 25. In-person advance voting begins May 2.
The Douglas County Elections Office is now accepting applications for absentee ballots for the May 24 election. Requests must be on the state approved form and returned to our office.
Visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/ for more information.
