Janet Oluwadamilola Bankole, who goes by Damilola, is a senior
at Douglas County High School in the International Baccalaureate program. Damilola is an excelling student with a 4.0 GPA, the president of multiple clubs, and a role model for her peers. Damilola was recently awarded the high school Best in Show award at the county science fair level and will be moving onto regionals. Her project titled, “Too Sweet for Bacteria?,” wowed the science teachers at her school as well as county judges. Sentinel intern Darasimi Bankole, Damilola’s younger sister and a pre-IB sophomore, sat down with her to discuss her win at the science fair and her future plans.
Darasimi: What was the inspiration for your project?
Damilola: The scarcity of hand sanitizer at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic got me thinking, especially because I had to pick an idea for my biology internal assessment which is an independent research exploration that is a requirement of IB [International Baccalaureate]. In addition, I remember one day we had a discussion in class about canning fruits and vegetables and why they can last on shelves for so long. The reason why is because of the incredibly sugary and acidic environment that doesn’t allow bacteria to grow. I had this thought of, what would happen if you place a sugary or acidic environment directly on bacteria. Could this sugary environment work as an antiseptic? That’s how my research question came to be, which was “What is the effect of adding a ratio of homemade Vaccinium corymbosum jam to water on paper disks in the following increments: 1:0, 1:1, 1:2, 1:3, and 1:4 tablespoons respectively to Escherichia coli in 24 hours?” Vaccinium corymbosum is the scientific name for blueberries and Escherichia coli is just E. coli. I used a non-pathogenetic E. coli, K12. The reason why I decided to create a sugary and acidic environment with blueberry jam is … number one, I love to cook and blueberries are antioxidants, as well as very acidic. To my pleasure, when in high concentrations, the jam created a large zone of inhibition which means that the E. coli could not grow in that area. Essentially, this could mean that blueberry jam when in high concentrations might work as an antiseptic for E. coli K12.
Darasimi: Why homemade blueberry jam though, why not just buy blueberry jam from the store?
Damilola: Well, I wanted to be able to control as many variables as possible and as I previously mentioned, I really like to cook. In fact, I founded a culinary club at DCHS my freshman year and it’s been going strong ever since. Through this project, I was able to tie in two of my favorite things, cooking, and science.
Darasimi: From how passionate you are speaking, it makes me wonder, is biology or science, in general, your favorite subject in school?
Damilola: Actually no, however, it is a close second to Spanish. I just absolutely love languages. Ironically, I want to be a general physician, so one would think that science is my favorite subject, but I also hope to eventually work in the United Nations as a medical advisor, so Spanish is useful in that aspect.
Darasimi: Did you expect to make it to the county science fair level?
Damilola: I did think that I would make it for my school because I believe that I was the only senior who participated in my school and I have been able to gain a lot of experience over my four years in high school.
Darasimi: Did you also think that you would win not only first place, but best overall for the high school level at the county science fair?
Damilola: No, not at all. There are a lot of intelligent students in our county who are involved in STEM, so no, I did not expect to win.
Darasimi: How did you feel when you first found out that you would be moving onto regionals?
Damilola: I was really excited, like I said before, I couldn’t believe I won. I thought back to my past science fair projects from middle school and how I never came close and now in my final year as a K-12 student, I have made it in a sense.
Darasimi: What do you believe will make your project stand out at regionals?
Damilola: I think my personal engagement [with] my project will hopefully make me stand out, from my love of cooking to how my project relates to what’s happening in our world currently.
Darasimi: If you make it past regionals to state, what do you hope to happen?
Damilola: I hope to win there too. I think my project is really interesting and I hope that the judges at state think so. I worked really hard on it and I hope they see my dedication.
Darasimi really enjoyed speaking to her sister, Damilola, about her science fair project and she hopes to see her move on past regionals. Damilola was able to effectively combine her interests in order to create a successful project and possibly further advance the research of the science community in regard to various antiseptic measures.
