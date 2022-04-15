Gregory R. Barton, Douglas County’s first solicitor-general, died Tuesday at age 51.
When Douglas County State Court was formed in 2001, then Gov. Roy Barnes appointed Barton as its first solicitor-general and Neal Dettmering as its first judge. Barton served in the role until 2007 when he resigned, citing medical reasons.
Barton is remembered as a talented lawyer and good friend who loved his family.
Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau.” McClain said Barton was beloved in the legal community.
“There was a lot of affection for Greg in the legal community, and how I know this is that numerous attorneys contacted me when he passed away,” McClain said. “The Greg Barton I knew was a talented lawyer with a good heart who loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed.”
Longtime local attorney Jack Clay said he met Barton when they were both young lawyers.
“Greg was a good friend to me over the years,” Clay said. “We met early in our careers when I was a young lawyer, and he was the newly minted Douglas County Solicitor General. In those early days, Greg was charismatic and good on his feet. He was the kind of guy people would observe, be impressed with, and think to themselves: ‘The world is his oyster.’ Thinking back, I never heard Greg speak ill of anybody. He taught me many lessons about human nature and myself.”
Barton grew up in Douglas County and graduated from Lithia Springs High School in 1988. He attended Georgia State University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1994. He earned his juris doctorate from John Marshall Law School in 1998.
Barton served as an assistant district attorney in Douglas and Cobb counties before becoming solicitor. He later served as a criminal defense attorney.
He loved football and baseball, and enjoyed snorkeling and scuba diving when he was younger, according to his obituary.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home in Austell with the Rev. Charlie Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Greg’s name to be made to the Celebrate Recovery Program at Central Baptist Church, 5811, Central Church Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135.
