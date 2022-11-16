A Douglas County man and his company are named in a 16-count federal indictment alleging a scheme to ship stolen cars to another country.
Prince Bedaiko, 40, of Douglasville, and his Atlanta company, Fastlane Logistix LLC, are charged with four counts of submitting false or misleading export information; four counts of smuggling; and eight counts of interstate transport of stolen property, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
The charges carry a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison and substantial financial penalties, and up to three years of supervised release following completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
“The vigilant staff at the Port of Savannah perform a tremendous duty in protecting our country from dangerous imports, and identifying those who use the ports for illegal export activity,” said Estes. “These charges should send a warning to those intent on circumventing our nation’s import and export controls.”
As described in the indictment, in early 2020, Bedaiko and Fastlane are alleged to have transported eight stolen vehicles to Georgia from Florida, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Hampshire. They are then alleged to have provided false and fraudulent information to a freight company in an attempt to ship the vehicles to another country.
Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security Office of Export Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Savannah Ports Police, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jenna G. Solari and Darron J. Hubbard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.