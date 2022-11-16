A Douglas County man and his company are named in a 16-count federal indictment alleging a scheme to ship stolen cars to another country.

Prince Bedaiko, 40, of Douglasville, and his Atlanta company, Fastlane Logistix LLC, are charged with four counts of submitting false or misleading export information; four counts of smuggling; and eight counts of interstate transport of stolen property, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

