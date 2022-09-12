DOUNWS-09-13-22 BEN HILL pic

Ben Hill Renovations will unveil their new 1,700-square-foot showroom at the corner of Highway 5 and Gurley Road on Oct. 10.

 Ron Daniel/Douglas County Sentinel

In 2022, Douglasville business Ben Hill Renovations reached its 58th year in business. This fall, Bill Hill will hold a grand opening for a new showroom at 8990 Hwy. 5 in Douglasville.

Ben Hill Renovations (BHR) will unveil their new 1,700-square-foot showroom on Oct. 10. The expanded showroom will feature displays of the kinds of work they do, according to Ben Hill President Brooke Ivey, who was contacted by phone.

