In 2022, Douglasville business Ben Hill Renovations reached its 58th year in business. This fall, Bill Hill will hold a grand opening for a new showroom at 8990 Hwy. 5 in Douglasville.
Ben Hill Renovations (BHR) will unveil their new 1,700-square-foot showroom on Oct. 10. The expanded showroom will feature displays of the kinds of work they do, according to Ben Hill President Brooke Ivey, who was contacted by phone.
According to some background posted on their website, Ben Hill’s origins stretch back to 1964. Carroll L. Welch started an apprenticeship in roofing and sheet metal in the summers during the 1940s in the New England area. After being transferred to Ft. McPherson during the Korean War conflict he met and married Ezma from Georgia.
After the war, he continued roofing while working as a City of Atlanta fireman. In 1964 he resigned from the City of Atlanta and started Ben Hill Roofing and Siding Company, Inc. in the Ben Hill business district, located in southwest Atlanta.
In the mid-1980s his son David took over as president and continued to grow the company using his father’s guiding principles and integrity. He retired just last year. David’s daughter is Brooke Ivey and in charge now.
BHR moved to its current location on Highway 5 in Douglasville in 2019, Ivey said, moving renovations from the roofing part of the business, which is still on Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.
In addition to roofs, BHR focus on external renovation work such as windows, siding, gutters, and decks. There are 16 employees divided over the sales team, admin and production staff.
Ivey said the pandemic added what has come to be expected with most businesses in terms of material shortages and changes with some narrowing of product lines.
“Yes. That was fun navigating those waters. We had a lot of material shortages, still do, but nowhere near as bad,” Ivey said.
And some of those product lines may come back eventually, she said, noting that rising lumber costs have gradually leveled back off.
The contemporary wrinkle available to customers these days is that they really are not limited to strictly imagining how their renovation project will turn out and left to hope for the best with fingers crossed, since the tools exist to go beyond that in the planning process.
“We have a rendering program. So, we can help show what the finished product would look like; we have a design team who will do a 3-D rendering that will even add people and landscaping to really help people visualize what the new deck would look like or how the color of siding on the house would match the existing roof,” Ivey explained.
And Ben Hill may become their own customer. Talks are underway for making more renovations to their own building on the outside, she said.
“We’ve talked about expanding the showroom on the outside someday and would probably enlarge the deck and outdoor-living type stuff,” Ivey said.
BHR is a member of the Douglas, Carroll and Paulding County Chambers of Commerce.
