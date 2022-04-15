Casey Bethel, the 2017 Georgia Teacher of the Year, will be the next principal at New Manchester High School.
Bethel’s promotion was one of two announced by the Douglas County Board of Education and Superintendent Trent North on Thursday.
The BOE also approved the appointment of Winston Elementary School Principal Chelsie Goodman to the role of K-5 Executive Director of Teaching and Learning with the school district.
“Casey and Chelsie have impeccable reputations for building strong relationships within our school community,” North said. “I am excited that they will continue that trajectory by boosting student achievement and success across our school district.”
Bethel will replace current New Manchester Principal Tekmekia Gilchrist, who was recently appointed the new Executive Director of Teaching and Learning and Career, Technical and Agricultural Education.
Bethel has 17 years of experience in education. He taught biology and physics at New Manchester for five years during which he earned the Douglas County Teacher of the Year honors in 2015 and the state Teacher of the Year award in 2017.
“New Manchester High School has always been home to me. I am ecstatic about returning. I eagerly anticipate bringing the experiences I’ve had and the lessons I’ve learned to the Jaguar family,” he said. “With the school community’s help, I will help lead New Manchester up the ladder toward excellence.”
He has spent the past four years as the K-12 Science and STEM Coordinator and District Advanced Placement Coordinator. He previously worked as Program Director for Georgia Tech’s Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing after one year at the Georgia Department of Education during his stint as state Teacher of the Year.
Bethel has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Fort Valley State University and a master’s degree in plant genetics from the University of Georgia. He is working towards an educational specialist degree through the University of West Georgia.
Goodman also has extensive education experience. She taught at multiple levels in Arkansas and Georgia before joining the Douglas County School System 12 years ago. She began her DCSS career as a Social Studies Instructional Coach and transitioned to Assistant Principal at Holly Springs Elementary in 2014 before joining Winston as principal three years ago.
Goodman is eager to work with the Department of Student Achievement to prepare today’s students to be tomorrow’s thinkers, leaders, and creators.
“Every day, I see how quality, rigorous instruction can dramatically impact a child’s trajectory,” she said. “I am extremely excited to focus my efforts and attention on the district. It’s an honor to impact even more students across Douglas County.”
Goodman has a bachelor of science in education, a master of arts in teaching from the University of Arkansas, and an educational specialist degree in leadership from Kennesaw State University.
