The Beulah Grove Lodge No. 372, a historic Black school building in Douglasville, has been named to the list of the state’s 2023 10 “Places in Peril” by The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.

Trending Videos