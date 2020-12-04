President-elect Joe Biden gained a net of two votes in Douglas County during a machine recount of all ballots that took place over the past week.
That’s according to numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, which were updated Friday afternoon. Biden initially had 42,809 votes last month following the hand recount of the ballots, and now has 42,814 votes in Douglas for overall gain of five votes.
The tally for President Donald Trump in Douglas was at 25,454 Friday after the machine recount, compared with 25,451 ballots he captured in November for an overall gain of three votes.
Biden still carried Douglas with 61.95% of the ballots cast for president in the county following the machine recount. He is the projected winner of Georgia and the state’s 16 Electoral College votes.
County officials did not immediately return a message asking for the new vote tallies.
The machine recount kicked off on Monday, and election workers reviewed the presidential ballots cast in the election last month using scanners. This is the second statewide recount performed by election workers across Georgia since mid-November.
Election workers had already counted these ballots manually in mid-November because both presidential candidates had a margin of less than 0.5% in the state. Biden won the state with approximately 12,000 votes over Trump, a margin of 0.3%.
Because both presidential candidates were within 0.5% in Georgia after Election Day, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a review of the more than five million presidential ballots cast statewide would occur.
But because the hand recount resulted in both candidates still being within 0.5%, Trump’s campaign was entitled to requesting a second recount. Raffensperger initially certified election results on Nov. 20, and Trump requested the latest recount the day after.
Raffensperger’s office set a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for counties to complete their recounts, although numbers for Douglas changed on the secretary of state’s reporting site Friday afternoon.
Biden’s win in Georgia is the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won the state since Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992.
“As many of us have said, we wish that our guy would have won the election,” Raffensperger said during that briefing. “But it doesn’t look like our guy has won the election.”
Raffensperger, who has said he is a Trump supporter, also said several investigations in Georgia have uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud, according to the Georgia Recorder. He added that U.S. Attorney General William Barr said this week that the U.S. Justice Department did not find any widespread voting fraud in the presidential election.
Meanwhile, residents who want to vote in the upcoming U.S. Senate and Public Service Commission runoffs on Jan. 5 have through Monday to register. The three-week early voting period will begin a week later on Dec. 14.
There are two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs this year, which is unusual in state politics. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue in one race. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing the top Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, in the other Senate race.
Georgia’s twin U.S. Senate races are bringing national attention to the state, including visits from national political leaders such as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Residents who want to vote by mail can request an absentee ballot at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. Those who requested to vote absentee for the entire election cycle ahead of the June primary do not need to make a request for an absentee ballot.
