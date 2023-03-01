Student Loans

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices questioned the fairness of a program that would help those borrowers who qualify, but not every student loan borrower.

WASHINGTON — The majority conservative wing of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical Tuesday that the Biden administration had the authority to implement a federal student debt relief program that was estimated to potentially aid millions of borrowers.

The conservative justices, who hold a 6-3 majority on the court, questioned whether the Department of Education could implement a program without explicit congressional approval that would cost more than $400 billion over the course of 30 years.

