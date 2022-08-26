Student Loans

The U.S. Department of Education estimates that about eight million student loan borrowers will automatically receive relief because the agency already has those borrowers’ income information on file.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for all other borrowers with an income of less than $125,000 for an individual and $250,000 for a household.

Biden also announced his administration is extending a pause on student loan repayments until Dec. 31. The decision comes one week before the expiration of a pause of student loan repayments put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

