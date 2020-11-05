The race for the White House was still undecided Wednesday afternoon, but Democrat Joe Biden won big in Douglas County.
Biden received 41,409 votes (61.70%) to President Donald Trump’s 24,924 (37.13%) in Douglas.
Trump did much better in two counties west of Douglas. In neighboring Carroll, Trump received 68% of the votes versus former Vice President Biden’s 29% of the ballots.
In Haralson County, voters overwhelmingly approved of Trump. He received 12,326 of the counties 14,242 presidential votes, or 87%. Biden garnered 1,792 votes or 13%. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received less than 1% at 124 votes.
Across Georgia, Trump gained 50.25% of the votes against Biden’s 48.54% as of Wednesday afternoon.
As of press time on Wednesday afternoon, Biden was projected by the Associated Press to have 248 Electoral College votes against Trump’s 214 Electoral votes. The AP listed 76 Electoral Votes, including Georgia’s 16, as undecided Wednesday. A total of 270 electoral votes are required.
Election Day 2020 marks the end of a lengthy voting period and the start of what could be a lengthy counting process. Even in a typical year not affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Post said on Tuesday that ballot casting always goes past election night.
Complete results on this race may not be received for days after the elections on Tuesday. While Georgia’s elections officials could process ballots before Election Day, the results could not be counted until after the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Results are not official until Georgia’s top elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, certifies them.
With so many absentee ballots, county elections officials could still be counting them. State law gives officials 10 days to certify the votes, or until Nov. 13. Raffensperger will finalize the results on Nov. 20, a week later.
Raffensperger predicted that results for “very, very close” races would be available one or two days after the election.
Voters went to polls on Tuesday to not only select the next occupant of the White House, but also several state House and Senate races.
Sentinel Managing Editor contributed to this report.
